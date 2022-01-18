UrduPoint.com

EnBW, BP Win Bid To Build Wind Farm In Scotland

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2022 | 02:18 PM

EnBW, BP win bid to build wind farm in Scotland

A wind farm off the east coast of Scotland is to be built by German energy company EnBW and Britain's BP, the companies announced on Monday

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :A wind farm off the east coast of Scotland is to be built by German energy company EnBW and Britain's BP, the companies announced on Monday.

BP and EnBW have won a lease covering an area of around 860 square kilometers, where an offshore wind project with a total generating capacity of around 2.9 gigawatts (GW) will be built.

Located 60km off the coast of Aberdeen, the turbine will be able to power around 3 million homes.

"This investment will be a cornerstone in our strategy to become CO2 neutral by 2035," said EnBW's CEO Frank Mastiaux.

BP and EnBW put forward 85.9 million Pounds (117.2 million U.S. Dollars) for the project, according to Crown Estate Scotland.

The project in Scotland is the second joint project for EnBW and BP. In early 2021, the companies were awarded a contract for a 3 GW area offshore wind farm in the Irish Sea.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

German Company Aberdeen Ireland Million

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rasheed warns of more terror-related incide ..

Sheikh Rasheed warns of more terror-related incidents

5 minutes ago
 realme Number Series Smartphones among the Fastest ..

Realme Number Series Smartphones among the Fastest to Reach 40M Shipments Global ..

21 minutes ago
 LCIA rules in favour of the PCB in multiple arbitr ..

LCIA rules in favour of the PCB in multiple arbitrations against Techfront and B ..

24 minutes ago
 NE China ports bustling with China-Europe freight ..

NE China ports bustling with China-Europe freight trains

4 minutes ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Tuesday

4 minutes ago
 China's ex-senior provincial political advisor pro ..

China's ex-senior provincial political advisor prosecuted

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.