EnBW, BP win bid to build wind farm in Scotland

A wind farm off the east coast of Scotland is to be built by German energy company EnBW and Britain's BP, the companies announced on Monday

BP and EnBW have won a lease covering an area of around 860 square kilometers, where an offshore wind project with a total generating capacity of around 2.9 gigawatts (GW) will be built.

Located 60km off the coast of Aberdeen, the turbine will be able to power around 3 million homes.

"This investment will be a cornerstone in our strategy to become CO2 neutral by 2035," said EnBW's CEO Frank Mastiaux.

BP and EnBW put forward 85.9 million Pounds (117.2 million U.S. Dollars) for the project, according to Crown Estate Scotland.

The project in Scotland is the second joint project for EnBW and BP. In early 2021, the companies were awarded a contract for a 3 GW area offshore wind farm in the Irish Sea.