EU approves International standard Face Shields donated to Punjab University

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The only Pakistani company SPEL which got European Union "CE" certification, on Tuesday donated "Face Shields" to Punjab University (PU) for protection from COVID-19 pandemic.

Chairman of the company Almas Hyder informed the Vice Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar these are specifically designed as a part of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to protect people especially doctors and paramedics treating the coronavirus patients across the country.

He further stated that Pakistan is proud enough that our company which is the first one, manufacturer has been assessed and found to comply with the European Union (EU) PPE regulations for CE marking cat -1 and also meet application clauses for physical parameters", he added.

It's features included light weight washable with soap and water full face protection, comfortable to wear, non resistant to breathing and first level of defense against splashes and mist. It is most economical and affordable.

The VC said it is made of transparent PET sheet using indigenous technologies with local resources.

The people at large can also use to protect them against coronavirus.

Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar asked him to also manufacture face shields of different sizes for students at affordable price.

Almas Hyder assured VC to comply with his suggestions in a short span of time.

VC thanked for goodwill gesture shown by the private sector for generous donations.