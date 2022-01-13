EU Blocks Mega-merger Of South Korean Shipbuilders Daewoo And Hyundai
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2022 | 05:46 PM
The EU on Thursday blocked the merger of two South Korean ship-making giants over concerns the deal would restrict the supply of large liquefied gas carriers, posing a threat to Europe's energy security
The takeover of Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering by rival Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings "would have created a dominant position by the new merged company and reduced competition in the worldwide market for LNG carriers," a statement said.