EU blocks mega-merger of South Korean shipbuilders Daewoo and Hyundai

(@FahadShabbir)

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :The EU on Thursday blocked the merger of two South Korean ship-making giants over concerns the deal would restrict the supply of large liquefied gas carriers, posing a threat to Europe's energy security.

The takeover of Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering by rival Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings "would have created a dominant position by the new merged company and reduced competition in the worldwide market for LNG carriers," a statement said.