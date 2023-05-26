EU Needs to Intensify Economic Integration With Horn of Africa - Borrell

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) The European Union should intensify economic integration with the countries of the Horn of Africa to prevent Russia's presence in the region, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday.

"As geopolitical competition intensifies, other players, like the Gulf countries, China or Russia, focus increasingly on the region (the Horn of Africa). A strong and structured European engagement with the countries of the Horn of Africa is imperative to preserve our interests," Borrell said in his official blog.

He added that the stability of the region is in the EU's interest because more than 20% of the its exports and imports pass by the Horn of Africa's coast.

Speaking about specific countries, Borrell mentioned Somalia, whose position on the conflict in Ukraine has led to a deepening partnership with the EU.

"Somalia's positive voting record in the UN on Russia's aggression against Ukraine demonstrates its commitment to the principles of the international rules-based order. These developments have resulted in a deepening of our partnership with a Joint Operational Roadmap launched a few weeks ago by EU Special Representative Weber to facilitate further progress in state building and security," Borrell said.

He added that Nairobi is a key EU ally in the fight against climate change, where the country has high ambitions, noting that "it voted with EU in the five UNGA resolutions on Ukraine."

The Horn of Africa is a region of many opportunities, and the EU needs to increase its support for regional economic integration as a means of strengthening regional cooperation and preventing violent conflicts, Borrell concluded.