UrduPoint.com

European Commission Offers 275 Euros Per MWh Cap For Month-Ahead TTF Gas Futures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2022 | 09:02 PM

European Commission Offers 275 Euros Per MWh Cap for Month-Ahead TTF Gas Futures

The European Commission proposes to set a price ceiling for the monthly gas futures on the TTF hub index at 275 euros per MWh, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) The European Commission proposes to set a price ceiling for the monthly gas futures on the TTF hub index at 275 Euros per MWh, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said.

"We propose an upper ceiling on the month ahead TTF price in case it exceeds 275 euros per megawatt-hour, and beyond that price transaction will not be able to take place," Simson said at a press conference.

The mechanism will start automatically, she noted.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Price Hub Gas

Recent Stories

France, Germany, Italy agree on next-generation sp ..

France, Germany, Italy agree on next-generation space rockets

47 seconds ago
 Football: World Cup results - 1st update

Football: World Cup results - 1st update

48 seconds ago
 W.Africa, European partners bolster ties against S ..

W.Africa, European partners bolster ties against Sahel militant threat

50 seconds ago
 Court acquits 5 accused named in district Kacheri ..

Court acquits 5 accused named in district Kacheri attack case

53 seconds ago
 European Commission Offers EU to Limit Surges in T ..

European Commission Offers EU to Limit Surges in TTF Gas Prices for Year - Sourc ..

4 minutes ago
 Moldova to Stay in CIS to Preserve Domestic Stabil ..

Moldova to Stay in CIS to Preserve Domestic Stability - Prime Minister

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.