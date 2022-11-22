European Commission Offers 275 Euros Per MWh Cap for Month-Ahead TTF Gas Futures

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) The European Commission proposes to set a price ceiling for the monthly gas futures on the TTF hub index at 275 Euros per MWh, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said.

"We propose an upper ceiling on the month ahead TTF price in case it exceeds 275 euros per megawatt-hour, and beyond that price transaction will not be able to take place," Simson said at a press conference.

The mechanism will start automatically, she noted.