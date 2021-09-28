European Gas Futures Hit New All-Time High Above $1,000 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) The price for gas futures on the European market hit a new all-time high above $1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters at the opening of Tuesday's trading session, according to ICE Futures trading data.

October gas futures for Dutch TTF, the most liquid European hub, rose to almost $1,030 per 1,000 cubic meters as of 07:10 GMT. Minutes earlier, the price totaled around $992.