UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stocks Nudge Higher At Open

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 12:55 PM

European stocks nudge higher at open

Europe's stock markets firmed at the open on Friday, ahead of vital US economic data and a G7 finance meeting

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Europe's stock markets firmed at the open on Friday, ahead of vital US economic data and a G7 finance meeting.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index added almost 0.1 percent to 7,067.98 points compared with Thursday's close.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index gained 0.2 percent to 15,664.19 points while the Paris CAC 40 won 0.1 percent to 6,515.19.

Investors are awaiting US nonfarm payrolls (NFP) data for a key update on the state of the world's biggest economy.

"Today is a big day for markets, and investors should brace themselves for a volatile trading session," said AvaTrade analyst Naeem Aslam.

"All eyes will be on a major headline coming from the US.

"The nonfarm payroll data is going to set the trading tone not only for today but also for the rest of the month."Separately, Group of Seven finance ministers meet in London with the spotlight on plans for a minimum global level of corporate tax to make multinationals pay a fair share.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World London Paris Frankfurt Market All From Share

Recent Stories

Maulana Tahir Ashrafi for religious scholars proac ..

5 seconds ago

Chinese Ships Remain in Disputed Waters for Record ..

5 minutes ago

‎‏UAE suspends entry for passengers coming fro ..

16 minutes ago

If you’re planning a vacation during the pandemi ..

20 minutes ago

Russia's Compliance With OPEC+ Oil Production Cuts ..

6 minutes ago

EU Air Traffic Thorough Belarus Crashed 40% After ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.