European stocks nudge higher at open

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Europe's stock markets firmed at the open on Friday, ahead of vital US economic data and a G7 finance meeting.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index added almost 0.1 percent to 7,067.98 points compared with Thursday's close.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index gained 0.2 percent to 15,664.19 points while the Paris CAC 40 won 0.1 percent to 6,515.19.

Investors are awaiting US nonfarm payrolls (NFP) data for a key update on the state of the world's biggest economy.

"Today is a big day for markets, and investors should brace themselves for a volatile trading session," said AvaTrade analyst Naeem Aslam.

"All eyes will be on a major headline coming from the US.

"The nonfarm payroll data is going to set the trading tone not only for today but also for the rest of the month."Separately, Group of Seven finance ministers meet in London with the spotlight on plans for a minimum global level of corporate tax to make multinationals pay a fair share.