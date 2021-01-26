UrduPoint.com
European Stocks Steady At Open

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 01:52 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :European stock markets steadied at the start of trading on Tuesday after sliding the previous session in response to increasing virus lockdown measures.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index opened flat at 6,639.07 points.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 was virtually unchanged at 5,471.63 points while Frankfurt's DAX 30 gained 0.3 percent to 13,686.82.

