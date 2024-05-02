EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2024 | 10:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.54275.02
GBP 352.82 344.62
EUR 301.66 295.22
JPY 1.80451.7625
SAR 75.07 73.33
AED 76.65 75.
39
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.42765
LIBOR 3M 5.58842
LIBOR 6M 5.73735
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD275.30272.84267.79263.72259.25254.81250.92
EUR 295.12292.69287.68283.69279.29274.92271.12
GBP 344.98341.94335.66 330.62 325.12 319.62 314.82
