Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2024 | 10:20 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR May 02, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date May 06, 2024

USD 278.2235

GBP 348.8088

EUR 297.8104

JPY 1.7743

