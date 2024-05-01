Mega Cotton Seminar Held In Bahawalpur
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Under the auspices of the Agriculture Department (Extension), Government of Punjab, the mega cotton seminar was held here in Bahawalpur.
The seminar was organized to shed light on the importance of cotton sowing. It was attended by the Secretary, the Agriculture Department, Government of Punajb, Saqib Ali Aateel, Member National Assembly and former provincial minister, Malik Muhammad Iqbal Channar and others.
Addressing the seminar, the Secretary Agriculture said that cotton was a cash crop, adding that farmers should get financial benefits by sowing cotton.
“Agriculture Department (Extension), Government of Punjab has been making efforts to promote IPM model and modern technology in cotton growing,” he said.
He said that the Punjab government had given a package for farmers estimated to be billions of rupees. The seminar was informed that cotton would be sowed on 1,869,000 acres of land in Bahawalpur division.
