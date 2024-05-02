OECD Lifts 2024 Growth Forecasts, Driven By US
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2024 | 12:10 PM
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The OECD on Thursday raised its forecast for global growth in 2024, boosted by a dynamic recovery in the United States as the eurozone lags behind.
The Paris-based organisation said it now sees this year's global growth at 3.1 percent, up from its previous projection of 2.9 percent in February.
"Cautious optimism has begun to take hold in the global economy, despite modest growth and the persistent shadow of geopolitical risks," the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said in its latest quarterly report.
But the report noted that "this recovery is unfolding differently across regions" and that "the mixed macroeconomic landscape is expected to persist, with inflation and interest rates declining at differing paces, and differing needs for fiscal consolidation."
The US economy is now expected to expand 2.6 percent in 2024, up from the 2.1 percent previously expected, and faster than last year's 2.5 percent.
Chinese growth remains even stronger, with the OECD raising its projection to 4.9 percent in 2024 compared to the 4.7 percent previously expected, thanks notably to an expansionary budgetary policy.
However, the OECD sees timid growth of just 0.7 percent in the eurozone, though that is up from the 0.6 percent previously expected. It anticipates a slight recovery to 1.5 percent in 2025, compared to the 1.3 percent expected in February, thanks to a recovery in domestic demand.
"A recovery in real household incomes, tight labour markets and reductions in policy interest rates are projected to help generate a gradual rebound," it said.
The OECD cut its 2024 growth forecast for Germany, Europe's largest economy, to 0.2 percent from 0.3 percent previously.
Conversely, the OECD raised its growth forecast for 2024 for France, increasing it to 0.7 percent from 0.6 percent, lifted by private consumption.
In Britain, the economy is seen growing 0.4 percent in 2024 and 1.0 percent in 2025, slower than what was expected in February, which the OECD blamed on persistent inflation.
Finally, the OECD warned that "high geopolitical tensions, particularly in the middle East, could disrupt energy and financial markets, causing inflation to spike and growth to falter".
Recent Stories
Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024
Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival
Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to marry politician Raghav Chadha
PCB decides to set up training camp for national team ahead of England, Ireland ..
Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for Anushka Sharma
Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards
Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tour
Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field hospitals
PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate caretaker govt’s wheat import ..
More Stories From Business
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES1 hour ago
-
Foreign exchange rates2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 20243 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 20243 hours ago
-
SRB tax collection surges 29% to Rs 185.2 billion20 hours ago
-
WSSP, district admin to launch joint operation against water bills defaulters23 hours ago
-
Mega Cotton Seminar held in Bahawalpur1 day ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 20241 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 20241 day ago
-
Petrol prices slashed by Rs 5.45 per liter2 days ago
-
Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre2 days ago
-
FBR issues Income Tax General Order to enforce return filing2 days ago