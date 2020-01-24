(@imziishan)

Former German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel will join the supervisory board of the Deutsche Bank, the bank said Friday

"The Nomination Committee nominated Sigmar Gabriel (60) as a new member of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Bank.

He is to succeed Juerg Zeltner, who resigned from the Supervisory Board at the end of last year," the bank said in a statement.

According to Paul Achleitner, the chairman of the supervisory board, the bank is "experiencing geopolitically, economically and socially challenging times," so Gabriel's ministerial experience would provide a good fit.

Gabriel was the leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) between 2009 and 2017 and the foreign minister between 2017 and 2018.