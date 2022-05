Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th May 2022

Blome assumes office as new US Ambassador in Pakistan

Sweden in Talks With Turkey on Terrorism, Hopes to See 'Eye to Eye' - Ambassador

Putin, Zelenskyy Included in Annual Top-100 Most Influential People List by Time

Qamar stresses to broaden partnership with EU