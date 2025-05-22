EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2025 | 12:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) (22-05-2025)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.76 280.72
GBP 381.0 2376.54
EUR 321.63 317.86
JPY 1.9809 1.9576
SAR 75.66 74.77
AED 77.
26 76.87
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3248
LIBOR 3M 4.3285
LIBOR 6M 4.2695
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD280.55279.25276.48274.15271.54 268.87266.45
EUR318.25317.14 314.64312.61 310.33 307.85 305.71
GBP376.70374.99 371.32368.23364.80361.26 358.02
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2025
Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong strongly condemns terrorist attack in Balochist ..
Diamer-Bhasha dam crucial for Pakistan's future: Ahsan Iqbal
CDA establishes state-of-the-art daycare center to support working parents
Romanian Ambassador inaugurates Pakistan Romania Growth window at GIFT Universit ..
Leaders, change-makers join hands for women empowerment through SMEs
Nation stands resolute behind its forces to eradicate scourge of terrorism: Prim ..
CCPO visits Gaddafi Stadium to review PSL security arrangements
NA body discusses Ministry of Water Resources’ working
SAPM visits SECP
Senate panel commends state media for countering Indian media's 'false propagand ..
More Stories From Business
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES6 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates56 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 20253 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 20253 hours ago
-
Diamer-Bhasha dam crucial for Pakistan's future: Ahsan Iqbal12 hours ago
-
SAPM visits SECP12 hours ago
-
SECP ceases to guarantee business of united insurance12 hours ago
-
SACM directed for facilitation of investors at new estates14 hours ago
-
Deloitte US delegation discusses strategic reforms, Investment opportunities14 hours ago
-
Planning minister reviews progress on “Quantum Valley Pakistan” initiative14 hours ago
-
Chiniot's iconic furniture market gets a makeover15 hours ago
-
SECP ceases guarantee business of United Insurance16 hours ago