EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2025 | 12:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) (22-05-2025)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.76 280.72

GBP 381.0 2376.54

EUR 321.63 317.86

JPY 1.9809 1.9576

SAR 75.66 74.77

AED 77.

26 76.87

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3248

LIBOR 3M 4.3285

LIBOR 6M 4.2695

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD280.55279.25276.48274.15271.54 268.87266.45

EUR318.25317.14 314.64312.61 310.33 307.85 305.71

GBP376.70374.99 371.32368.23364.80361.26 358.02

APP/as/

