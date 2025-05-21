Open Menu

Chiniot's Iconic Furniture Market Gets A Makeover

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2025 | 09:09 PM

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Chiniot District administration has embarked on an ambitious project to redesign the city's iconic furniture market.

This was decided during the meeting of the municipal committee, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Chiniot, Safiullah Gondal, on Wednesday.

During the meeting, it was decided that the redesigned market will feature a charming gate with wooden carvings of furniture, shaded shops with a wood theme, shiny elevator paths, and underground wires.

Electric vehicles will be available for citizens to navigate the market, and a seating area will be set up for visitors. The project also includes a motorcycle parking facility at the end of the market.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Chiniot, Safiullah Gondal, directed officials to start immediate implementation of the project. He emphasized that Chiniot should be made a model district in terms of beauty. The Municipal Committee has been assigned the task, and a team will conduct a survey of the area to begin the redesign process.

 Chiniot's iconic furniture market gets a makeover

