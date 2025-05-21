Chiniot's Iconic Furniture Market Gets A Makeover
Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2025 | 09:09 PM
Under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Chiniot District administration has embarked on an ambitious project to redesign the city's iconic furniture market
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Chiniot District administration has embarked on an ambitious project to redesign the city's iconic furniture market.
This was decided during the meeting of the municipal committee, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Chiniot, Safiullah Gondal, on Wednesday.
The project aims to transform the market into a modern and attractive hub, showcasing Chiniot's renowned furniture craftsmanship. The redesign includes a beautifully decorated roundabout with fountains, a multi-story parking system,
and a pedestrian-friendly zone.
During the meeting, it was decided that the redesigned market will feature a charming gate with wooden carvings of furniture, shaded shops with a wood theme, shiny elevator paths, and underground wires.
Electric vehicles will be available for citizens to navigate the market, and a seating area will be set up for visitors. The project also includes a motorcycle parking facility at the end of the market.
On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Chiniot, Safiullah Gondal, directed officials to start immediate implementation of the project. He emphasized that Chiniot should be made a model district in terms of beauty. The Municipal Committee has been assigned the task, and a team will conduct a survey of the area to begin the redesign process.
APP/mha/378
Recent Stories
Sindh, EU, & German Govt unite to institutionalize adaptive social protection
International Tea Day observed on 21 May
JIP calls for investigation into KP govt corruption scams
Dr. Farooq Afzal appointed principal of Ameeruddin Medical College, LGH, PGMI
Chiniot's iconic furniture market gets a makeover
Emergency preparedness training for students, held in Chiniot
US condemns brutal attack on school bus in Khuzdar
Pakistan fully prepared for war if India is imposed: DG ISPR
Federal Minister for Housing and Works, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada launches Digit ..
Joint Forum of Healthcare Commissions vows full implementation of regulatory fra ..
PSL X Qualifier 1: Quetta Gladiators opt bat first against Islamabad United
PSL 2025 Play-off 1 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, ..
More Stories From Business
-
Chiniot's iconic furniture market gets a makeover1 minute ago
-
SECP ceases guarantee business of United Insurance1 hour ago
-
Repeated road closure detrimental for business, exports: FCCI president2 hours ago
-
LCCI congratulates Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir3 hours ago
-
Gold prices increase Rs.6,600 to Rs.349,400 per tola3 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 960 points3 hours ago
-
Latvian Ambassador visits ICCI, eyes mutually beneficial partnership2 hours ago
-
FDA directed to prepare concrete budget proposals4 hours ago
-
False earnings, affiliation claims, CCP fines British Lyceum Rs 5 million4 hours ago
-
SAPM Haroon emphasizes local manufacturing to boost Pakistan’s automotive industry4 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 05 paisa against US Dollar1 hour ago
-
Aurangze bbriefs Netherlands envoy on Country’s current macroeconomic outlook5 hours ago