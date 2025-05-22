Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2025 | 11:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR MAY 22, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY 27, 2025
USD 281.9347
GBP 377.9617
EUR 319.3193
JPY 1.9586
APP/as
