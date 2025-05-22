(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR MAY 22, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY 27, 2025

USD 281.9347

GBP 377.9617

EUR 319.3193

JPY 1.9586

APP/as