Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2025 | 11:10 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR MAY 22, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY 27, 2025

USD 281.9347

GBP 377.9617

EUR 319.3193

JPY 1.9586

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2025

3 hours ago
 Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong strongly condemns ..

Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong strongly condemns terrorist attack in Balochist ..

11 hours ago
 Diamer-Bhasha dam crucial for Pakistan's future: A ..

Diamer-Bhasha dam crucial for Pakistan's future: Ahsan Iqbal

11 hours ago
 CDA establishes state-of-the-art daycare center to ..

CDA establishes state-of-the-art daycare center to support working parents

11 hours ago
 Romanian Ambassador inaugurates Pakistan Romania G ..

Romanian Ambassador inaugurates Pakistan Romania Growth window at GIFT Universit ..

11 hours ago
Leaders, change-makers join hands for women empowe ..

Leaders, change-makers join hands for women empowerment through SMEs

11 hours ago
 Nation stands resolute behind its forces to eradic ..

Nation stands resolute behind its forces to eradicate scourge of terrorism: Prim ..

11 hours ago
 CCPO visits Gaddafi Stadium to review PSL security ..

CCPO visits Gaddafi Stadium to review PSL security arrangements

11 hours ago
 NA body discusses Ministry of Water Resources’ w ..

NA body discusses Ministry of Water Resources’ working

11 hours ago
 SAPM visits SECP

SAPM visits SECP

11 hours ago
 Senate panel commends state media for countering I ..

Senate panel commends state media for countering Indian media's 'false propagand ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business