Deloitte US Delegation Discusses Strategic Reforms, Investment Opportunities

Published May 21, 2025 | 10:11 PM

Deloitte US delegation discusses strategic reforms, Investment opportunities

A high-level delegation from Deloitte Advisory US, led by Richard Longstaff on Wednesday called on Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, to discuss strategic reforms, institutional development, and investment facilitation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) A high-level delegation from Deloitte Advisory US, led by Richard Longstaff on Wednesday called on Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, to discuss strategic reforms, institutional development, and investment facilitation.

Richard Longstaff expressed Deloitte’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s energy and economic goals through global expertise. Sofyan Yusufi, Deloitte’s lead advisory partner, emphasized the need for sector-specific, practical initiatives rather than broad, unfocused strategies, said a release issued here.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan underlined the importance of clarity and coordination across ministries, noting past failures due to vague priorities and poor implementation.

He urged a focus on achievable, pilot-based models and encouraged Deloitte to align with national priorities such as exports, climate resilience, and institutional capacity.

Yusufi supported a co-development model with Pakistani teams, stressing the importance of stakeholder engagement and readiness.

Both sides agreed that success requires a strategic framework with clear goals and involvement from international partners like the World Bank and IMF.

Highlighting a new Strategic Trade Policy Framework aimed at accelerated growth in exports over five years, the Minister invited Deloitte to focus its support on the identified priority sectors.

The Deloitte team also called for a 30-year industrial vision for Pakistan, warning against short-term, fragmented approaches.

They cited rising investor interest in regions like Balochistan and GB, contingent on policy clarity.

The discussion also focused on digital transformation, with delegates urging Pakistan to improve user-facing services like visa processing to enhance global engagement.

They emphasized that user experience is a strategic enabler, not a luxury.

