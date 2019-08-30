Export of engineering goods increase 176.72pc in July

The export of engineering goods from the country during the first month of current financial year 2019-20 increased by 176.72 percent against the corresponding month of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ):The export of engineering goods from the country during the first month of current financial year 2019-20 increased by 176.72 percent against the corresponding month of last year.

During the month of July, 2019, the export of engineering goods were recorded at $39.223 million as against $14.174 million exports recorded during the same month of last year, showing growth of 176.72 percent, according to the data issued by the State Bank of Pakistan.

The engineering commodities that contributed positively in external trade included electric fans, export of which grew from $2.614 million last year to $3.428 million during the period under review, showing growth of 31.14 percent, the data revealed.

The exports of transport equipment grew by 5,874 percent from $0.415 million to $24.794 million while the exports of other electrical machinery also increase by 21.37 percent from $2.115 million to $2.567 million.

Moreover, the export of auto parts also increased by 45.93 percent from $1.365 million to $1.992 million.

Meanwhile, the engineering commodities that witnessed negative growth in external trade included export of machinery specialized dipped by 20.97 percent from $2.727million during the period under review to $3.451 million same month of last year, whereas the export of other machinery also decreased by 11.84 percent from $3.715 million to $4.214 million, the data revealed.

