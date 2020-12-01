Exports increases to $ 2.156 billion in Nov, 2020: Dawood

The Advisor to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday said the country's exports have increased to $ 2.156 billion in November, 2020 as compared to $ 2.011 billion in November 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :The Advisor to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday said the country's exports have increased to $ 2.156 billion in November, 2020 as compared to $ 2.011 billion in November 2019.

"Our export has once again crossed the $ 2 billion mark per month," the advisor said on his official twitter account.

Razak Dawood said that for the first 5 months of the current year 2020-21, the exports have increased to $ 9.732 billion as compared to $ 9.545 billion over the same period last year.

The advisor said that the country's exports have increased by 7.2% in November 2020 over the same period last year 2019-20.

He said that this has been due to the hard work of our exporters and they deserve praise for this accomplishment.

"We have just received provisional figures for export of goods,I wish to congratulate our exporters that in these very difficult times with resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan and globally," he said.

He further said that since the announcement of formation of the National Export Development board (NEDB), "I have been receiving requests from many people to be on the said Board.""We are finalizing members for the NEDB whose core membership will be small and primarily be ex-officio members from government," he said.

However, "I wish to say that people would be co-opted to attend NEDB meetings depending on the subject or sector under consideration, so that the most knowledgeable people are available to give their valuable advice to the NEDB" he said.