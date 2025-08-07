Exports Jump 17% In July; Khurram Lauds Solid Start
Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2025 | 12:37 AM
The exports from the country witnessed an increase of 16.91 percent during the first month of the current fiscal year (July) as compared to the corresponding month of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Wednesday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The exports from the country witnessed an increase of 16.91 percent during the first month of the current fiscal year (July) as compared to the corresponding month of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Wednesday.
According to PBS data, the exports in July (FY2025-26) were recorded at $2.697 as compared to the exports of $2.307 billion in July (FY2024-25).
The imports during July 2025 also increased by 29.25 percent and were recorded at $5.449 billion against the imports of $4.216 billion in last July.
Based on the figures, the trade deficit increased by 44.16 percent by increasing from $1.909 billion last July to $2.752 billion, this year.
Meanwhile, on month-on-month basis, the exports from the country witnessed an increase of 8.
88 percent in July when compared to the exports of $2.477 billion in June 2025.
Likewise, the imports also grew by 12.37 percent during the month under review compared to the imports of $4.849 billion in July 2024, according to PBS data.
Meanwhile, Advisor to the Finance Minister, Khurram Schehzad said it was a solid start to the new fiscal year. Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Schehzad described the increase as a "double-digit start" and noted that overall exports are "off to a solid start" in the ongoing financial year.
“Pakistan Exports Up 17% – A Double-Digit Start to FY26….. Overall, exports are off to a solid start in the new fiscal year,” he tweeted.
Recent Stories
Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative
Saudi, US defence ministers discuss efforts to achieve security, stability in re ..
Gaza: Alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed at Al Marmoom
Sisi: 'Fundamentals of Egyptian policy are based on maintaining balanced ties, w ..
Putin meets US envoy Witkoff
Iraq to resume oil exports via Türkiye's Ceyhan Port
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with local dignitaries, investors, senior officials
Shamal Holding unveils Naïa Island Dubai
Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on passing of mother of Princess Jawa ..
UAE carries out 64th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, deliver ..
138 killed, 771 injured in Gaza amid rising famine deaths
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan Mart Project to be a landmark in international trade: DG NLC2 hours ago
-
Exports jump 17% in July; Khurram lauds solid start4 minutes ago
-
Pakpattan chamber delegation visits PCJCCI to explore Chinese cooperation2 hours ago
-
PIEDMC's board of directors meeting held2 hours ago
-
Project & Business Development Committee (PBDC) sets bold economic agenda3 hours ago
-
Pakistan ryes castor cultivation as high-value export crop: Rana Tanveer11 minutes ago
-
Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) panel chief highlights Sialkot traders’ concerns2 hours ago
-
JICA delegation reaches Faisalabad for new collaborations with WASA3 hours ago
-
ADB, APTMA explore opportunities for enhancing textile exports5 hours ago
-
Bankruptcy Law to promote industrial stability: Haroon Akhtar5 hours ago
-
Long-term investment policy essential to unlock Pakistan’s economic potential6 hours ago
-
Financial literacy imperative to help youth to grow their startups: experts7 hours ago