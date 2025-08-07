Open Menu

Exports Jump 17% In July; Khurram Lauds Solid Start

Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2025 | 12:37 AM

Exports jump 17% in July; Khurram lauds solid start

The exports from the country witnessed an increase of 16.91 percent during the first month of the current fiscal year (July) as compared to the corresponding month of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The exports from the country witnessed an increase of 16.91 percent during the first month of the current fiscal year (July) as compared to the corresponding month of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Wednesday.

According to PBS data, the exports in July (FY2025-26) were recorded at $2.697 as compared to the exports of $2.307 billion in July (FY2024-25).

The imports during July 2025 also increased by 29.25 percent and were recorded at $5.449 billion against the imports of $4.216 billion in last July.

Based on the figures, the trade deficit increased by 44.16 percent by increasing from $1.909 billion last July to $2.752 billion, this year.

Meanwhile, on month-on-month basis, the exports from the country witnessed an increase of 8.

88 percent in July when compared to the exports of $2.477 billion in June 2025.

Likewise, the imports also grew by 12.37 percent during the month under review compared to the imports of $4.849 billion in July 2024, according to PBS data.

Meanwhile, Advisor to the Finance Minister, Khurram Schehzad said it was a solid start to the new fiscal year. Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Schehzad described the increase as a "double-digit start" and noted that overall exports are "off to a solid start" in the ongoing financial year.

“Pakistan Exports Up 17% – A Double-Digit Start to FY26….. Overall, exports are off to a solid start in the new fiscal year,” he tweeted.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative

Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative

22 minutes ago
 Saudi, US defence ministers discuss efforts to ach ..

Saudi, US defence ministers discuss efforts to achieve security, stability in re ..

22 minutes ago
 Gaza: Alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs

Gaza: Alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs

22 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed a ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed at Al Marmoom

22 minutes ago
 Sisi: 'Fundamentals of Egyptian policy are based o ..

Sisi: 'Fundamentals of Egyptian policy are based on maintaining balanced ties, w ..

23 minutes ago
 Putin meets US envoy Witkoff

Putin meets US envoy Witkoff

23 minutes ago
Iraq to resume oil exports via Türkiye's Ceyhan P ..

Iraq to resume oil exports via Türkiye's Ceyhan Port

23 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with local dignitaries, ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with local dignitaries, investors, senior officials

23 minutes ago
 Shamal Holding unveils Naïa Island Dubai

Shamal Holding unveils Naïa Island Dubai

24 minutes ago
 Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on pass ..

Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on passing of mother of Princess Jawa ..

24 minutes ago
 UAE carries out 64th airdrop of aid under 'Birds o ..

UAE carries out 64th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, deliver ..

24 minutes ago
 138 killed, 771 injured in Gaza amid rising famine ..

138 killed, 771 injured in Gaza amid rising famine deaths

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Business