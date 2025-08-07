KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR AUG 07, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 11, 2025

USD 282.

6444

GBP 375.4648

EUR 327.1043

JPY 1.9123

APP/mzr/