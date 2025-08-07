Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2025 | 10:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR AUG 07, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 11, 2025
USD 282.
6444
GBP 375.4648
EUR 327.1043
JPY 1.9123
