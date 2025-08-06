Pakistan Mart Project To Be A Landmark In International Trade: DG NLC
Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2025 | 11:07 PM
Pakistan Mart project is a revolutionary initiative that will serve as a modern and comprehensive platform to connect Pakistani products with global markets
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Mart project is a revolutionary initiative that will serve as a modern and comprehensive platform to connect Pakistani products with global markets.
These views were expressed by Major General Farrukh Shehzad, Director General of the National Logistics Cell (NLC), during a presentation here at Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Wednesday.
The LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry, CEO of DP World Dubai Abdullah Hashmi, Fakhar e Alam, LCCI Executive Committee Members Karamat Ali Awan and Imran Saleemi also spoke on the occasion.
The DG NLC said that Pakistan Mart will prove to be a game-changer as it would boost Pakistani exports, ensure direct access to international markets and enhance the global identity of the "Made in Pakistan" brand.
He added that the state-of-the-art facility will be located in the heart of Dubai’s commercial hub and offer easy access to key regions including the middle East, Africa, South America and beyond, enabling exporters to connect directly with buyers and eliminating middlemen.
Major General Farrukh Shehzad said that the project is being jointly executed by NLC and DP World, leveraging their combined strengths to deliver a high-impact outcome.
LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad said that such initiatives are the need of the hour to provide Pakistani industrialists and exporters with world-class facilities. He said that Pakistan Mart could serve as a global launching pad for Pakistan’s small and medium enterprises.
He hoped that the project would not only strengthen Pakistan’s economy but also significantly promote the country’s positive image on the international stage.
LCCI Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry said, Lahore Chamber in collaboration with NLC, is ready to organize informational sessions on the Pakistan Mart project to raise awareness among its members and guide them on how to benefit from this opportunity.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Mart Project to be a landmark in international trade: DG NLC
District Administration fully engaged in maintaining civic governance; Spokesman
Health Deptt constitutes committee to probe complaints in recruitment
New 100 MGD Hub Canal to be inaugurated on August 13: Mayor Karachi
Governor hosts 'Mushaira' as part of 'Marka-e-Haq Azadi Celebrations'
Minister Tarar vows media reforms, backs journalists' rights in information comm ..
Aid agencies sound alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs operating in Gaza
Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzaib Khan Kakar reviews Quetta Development Pack ..
Work on Peshawar safe city project progressing at urgent pace: Police Spokesman
Debate, discussion session held at MUET under"Operation Bunyan UM Marsoos." the ..
Punjab Police, Kingsford College sign MoU for education of martyrs’ children
WSSC-DIKhan continues cleanliness drive in full swing
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan Mart Project to be a landmark in international trade: DG NLC5 minutes ago
-
Pakpattan chamber delegation visits PCJCCI to explore Chinese cooperation57 minutes ago
-
PIEDMC's board of directors meeting held57 minutes ago
-
Project & Business Development Committee (PBDC) sets bold economic agenda1 hour ago
-
Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) panel chief highlights Sialkot traders’ concerns48 minutes ago
-
JICA delegation reaches Faisalabad for new collaborations with WASA1 hour ago
-
ADB, APTMA explore opportunities for enhancing textile exports4 hours ago
-
Bankruptcy Law to promote industrial stability: Haroon Akhtar4 hours ago
-
Long-term investment policy essential to unlock Pakistan’s economic potential4 hours ago
-
Financial literacy imperative to help youth to grow their startups: experts5 hours ago
-
Police, business community liaison may revitalise economy: FCCI president5 hours ago
-
SAPM Haroon to represent Pakistan at World Expo-2025 in Japan5 hours ago