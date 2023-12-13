Open Menu

Faisalabad Chamber Of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Says To Help Revive GPO Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2023 | 07:26 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Dr. Khurram Tariq said on Wednesday that the business community would make concerted efforts to revive historic and architectural splendor of General Post Office (GPO), addition to switching over from private courier companies to the Pakistan Post (PP) to make it a profitable national entity.

During his visit to the GPO, he discussed various issues with Madam Iffat Ishaq, Chief Post Master Faisalabad, and termed the PP a historic asset to Pakistan which had lost its glory due to neglect of the authorities concerned.

He said that the services offered by PP should be upgraded to compete with the private sector and it should also provide similar facilities at affordable rates. He said that the business community would play its role in restoration and face-lifting of GPO outside Rail Bazaar.

He visited various departments of the GPO and appreciated its overall performance.

