Farmers Convention Held To Apprise Farmers About Cotton Production

Published March 20, 2023

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Farmers Convention was organized in Bahawalpur with the collaboration of the Agriculture Punjab Department and a private fertilizer company here on Monday.

In order to get better production of crops, awareness lectures were delivered about modern production technology. On this occasion, Director General Agriculture Extension Punjab Dr. Muhammad Anjum Ali said that it is a good step by the Federal government to fix the price of cotton at Rs 8500 before cultivation.

Due to this, the farmers will be encouraged to sow cotton in more areas and the production of cotton will also be increased.

He said that the Agriculture Department is taking steps to increase the production of cotton. Registered farmers should be provided with approved types of seeds and phosphorus and potash fertilizers at discounted rates.

He further said that the staff of the agriculture department will be present in the field during the cotton season. Proper guidance will also be provided to the farmers from cotton cultivation till the picking stages. Director Agriculture Extension Bahawalpur Jamshed Khalid Sindhu said that the farmers should cultivate approved varieties of cotton this season.

