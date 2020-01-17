UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBR Aims To Facilitate Business Community: Acting Chairperson FBR

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 07:09 PM

FBR aims to facilitate business community: Acting Chairperson FBR

A five-member delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Friday called on acting Chairperson Federal Boar of Revenue (FBR) Nausheen Javed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :A five-member delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Friday called on acting Chairperson Federal Boar of Revenue (FBR) Nausheen Javed.

According to a statement issued here, she talking to the RCCI delegation said that FBR aimed to facilitate the business community through transparent tax system and emphasized that every sector of economy should play its due role for promoting the tax culture in the country.

"FBR has taken concrete measures to facilitate traders and always welcomed suggestions and recommendations from the business community," she added.

On the occasion, Group Leader RCCI Zahid Latif Khan lauded the FBR initiatives for introducing the tax reform to promote tax culture in the country.

He also highlighted that Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) was the ideal forum for documenting the real estate sector which was heavily invested,adding FBR should introduce such tax reforms which supported the growth of REIT Sector.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Rawalpindi Chamber FBR Commerce From Industry

Recent Stories

PHA directed to gear up plantation work

2 minutes ago

CSM case; Nawaz exempted from personal appearance ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister to inaugurate Rashakai economic zon ..

3 minutes ago

IOC, IPC Intervene in WADA-RUSADA Case in Sports A ..

3 minutes ago

One dead, dozens injured at India bull-taming fest ..

6 minutes ago

Putin to attend Libya peace conference

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.