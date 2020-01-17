FBR aims to facilitate business community: Acting Chairperson FBR

A five-member delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Friday called on acting Chairperson Federal Boar of Revenue (FBR) Nausheen Javed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :A five-member delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Friday called on acting Chairperson Federal Boar of Revenue (FBR) Nausheen Javed.

According to a statement issued here, she talking to the RCCI delegation said that FBR aimed to facilitate the business community through transparent tax system and emphasized that every sector of economy should play its due role for promoting the tax culture in the country.

"FBR has taken concrete measures to facilitate traders and always welcomed suggestions and recommendations from the business community," she added.

On the occasion, Group Leader RCCI Zahid Latif Khan lauded the FBR initiatives for introducing the tax reform to promote tax culture in the country.

He also highlighted that Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) was the ideal forum for documenting the real estate sector which was heavily invested,adding FBR should introduce such tax reforms which supported the growth of REIT Sector.