FBR appeal citizens to ensure computerized invoice during shopping

The Fedral Board of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday appealed to citizens across the country to always ask for computerized invoice with a bar code

The FBR said that whenever citizens go for shopping they could participate in the upcoming computerized draw to be held on February 15.

While addressing the participants present during the first computerized draw of POS Prize Scheme held at FBR (HQs) in the presence of national mainstream media here, Chairman FBR Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed had appealed to the citizens to launch a national movement for the promotion of a culture of tax compliance in the country.

He had suggested a three pronged strategy to ensure that Sales Tax collected from customers at the point of sale was actually being deposited in the state exchequer.

He had proposed that people should shop only from those Tier-1 retail outlets which were integrated with FBR POS System, demand computerized invoice and finally verify the same through FBR Tax Asaan App.

It is so very reassuring to witness that citizens have started responding to his call and are demanding computerized invoice from the retail outlets.

This morning, Chairman FBR received over half a dozen of invoices posted to him by Iqbal Ahmad Khan, a resident of Sector G-13/3, Islamabad who was truly excited to have discharged his national responsibility.

The Chairman FBR rang him up in person to thank Iqbal Ahmed Khan for his responsible act and designated him as the first Citizen Tax Ambassador for FBR in its ongoing national drive for tax compliance.

It is pertinent to mention that FBR has already distributed prizes worth Rs.

53 million among the lucky 1007 winners in the first computerized ballot held on January 15th, 2022.

It is also heartening to see that people are showing a lot of interest in becoming part of next computerized draw, which will be held on February 15th,2022.

It is further encouraging to witness that a huge number of customers are verifying their shopping receipts through FBR's Tax Asaan mobile App and SMS.

People are also reaching out to the Field Formations as well as FBR (HQs) to seek necessary guidance about this innovative Prize Scheme.

Some of the responsible citizens have started sharing their invoices directly to senior management not only to discharge their national duty but also to register their support for this digital intervention made by FBR.

This rare zeal and exemplary commitment shown by huge number of people at large is a testimony to their trust in FBR and its innovative prize scheme.

This spirit has already triggered an increased sense of responsibility in the people at large to become the watchmen of their tax collected by the retailers in order to ensure that the same is safely deposited in the national exchequer.

This initiative of engagement with customers is all set to pick momentum and thus accelerate the desired national drive to promote tax compliance and substantially increase revenues.

It will also incentivize people to play their role as responsible citizens and compliant taxpayers.

The POS Prize Scheme is providingan opportunity to people to win cash prizes after they shop from Tier-1 POS integrated retail outlets by verifying their receipts through Tax Asaan App or SMS.