UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBR Launches One-window Registration Facility In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 09:12 PM

FBR launches one-window registration facility in Punjab

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Thursday launched a one-window facility for registration of Sole Proprietor (Individual) or Association of Persons (AOP) in the government of Punjab's Business Portal and FBR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Thursday launched a one-window facility for registration of Sole Proprietor (Individual) or Association of Persons (AOP) in the government of Punjab's Business Portal and FBR.

The initiative has been taken to promote ease of doing business and facilitate taxpayers, said an FBR press statement issued here.

According to the statement, this facility would enable applicants to be registered with Punjab Business Portal and FBR in one go without visiting FBR's field offices or its website.

As a first step applicants would apply for registration on PITB's Business Registration Portal (BRP) (https://business.

punjab.gov.pk/).

"As soon as an applicant is registered in BRP, the system will cross-verify registration profile in FBR's database. If applicant is not registered with FBR, the system shall automatically register the applicant and send confirmation email and SMS to the applicant. If an applicant is already registered with FBR, registration data will be shared with BRP," the statement added.

In line with policy of the Prime Minister, the automation and integration of registration process would significantly reduce taxpayer hassle and help in creating an environment conducive for smoothly and efficiently running businesses in Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Technology Business Punjab FBR SMS Government

Recent Stories

Seminar on environmental hazard held at Shah Abdul ..

59 seconds ago

Ghana court dismisses opposition's election challe ..

1 minute ago

KP CS inspects facilities at rehabilitation center ..

1 minute ago

Laos Becomes 44th Country to Register Russian Vacc ..

1 minute ago

Israel, Denmark, Austria to Create Joint COVID-19 ..

4 minutes ago

S.Africa excess deaths nearly triple official viru ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.