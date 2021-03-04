FBR launches one-window registration facility in Punjab

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Thursday launched a one-window facility for registration of Sole Proprietor (Individual) or Association of Persons (AOP) in the government of Punjab's Business Portal and FBR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Thursday launched a one-window facility for registration of Sole Proprietor (Individual) or Association of Persons (AOP) in the government of Punjab's Business Portal and FBR.

The initiative has been taken to promote ease of doing business and facilitate taxpayers, said an FBR press statement issued here.

According to the statement, this facility would enable applicants to be registered with Punjab Business Portal and FBR in one go without visiting FBR's field offices or its website.

As a first step applicants would apply for registration on PITB's Business Registration Portal (BRP) (https://business.

punjab.gov.pk/).

"As soon as an applicant is registered in BRP, the system will cross-verify registration profile in FBR's database. If applicant is not registered with FBR, the system shall automatically register the applicant and send confirmation email and SMS to the applicant. If an applicant is already registered with FBR, registration data will be shared with BRP," the statement added.

In line with policy of the Prime Minister, the automation and integration of registration process would significantly reduce taxpayer hassle and help in creating an environment conducive for smoothly and efficiently running businesses in Pakistan.