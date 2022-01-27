FBR Regional Office holds information session on POS for traders

Assistant Commissioner Inland Revenue Ahsan Jamil Khan along with other officers of FBR Regional office Abbottabad Thursday organized a special information session on Point of Sale (POS) for traders of Haripur. They also met the representatives of the Chamber and the business community

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Inland Revenue Ahsan Jamil Khan along with other officers of FBR Regional office Abbottabad Thursday organized a special information session on Point of Sale (POS) for traders of Haripur. They also met the representatives of the Chamber and the business community.

Assistant Commissioner Ahsan Jamil Khan gave a detailed briefing to the participants about POS. The information session was held at the request of Saleem Awan, President Haripur Chamber of Commerce.

Explaining all the rules related to POS, he said that under the sales tax law, tier pone must integrate its POS system with FBR. Jamil Khan described that POS is not an additional tax but only a means of recording sales and which can be integrated with FBR within the stipulated time.

Sales returns that are related to local supply will be automatically generated, thus retrieving information about the retailer's actual sales and preventing sales tax evasion, adding he said.

Assistant Commissioner Ahsan Jamil said that despite repeated deadlines given by the FBR, it was not being implemented by the retailers while a few elements of those who don't want to pay the taxes are spreading disinformation.

He also clarified the rules regarding sales tax standard invoices and said that if tier one retailer does not issue standard invoices, he will be fined Rs 500,000. Non-compliant retailers can be fined between Rs 500 to Rs 300,000.

Ahsan Jamil Khan asked the participants to prove that they are responsible citizens and to cooperate with FBR in implementing the POS system.

He assured that all the legitimate demands and petitions of the traders would be conveyed to the higher authorities and all their staff would always strive to provide guidance on POS.

Appreciating the steps taken by the government and assuring that full cooperation would be provided for the implementation of POS, he also demanded legal action against the dealers and wholesalers who do not issue fixed receipts.

President Haripur Chamber of Commerce Saleem Awan and Vice President Umair Malik thanked Assistant Commissioner Ahsan Jameel Khan and other officers for attending the session and providing information. They also thanked Chief Commissioner Tax House Abbottabad Sajid Nazir and Additional Commissioner Saima Ijaz.