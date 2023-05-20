UrduPoint.com

FBR Rejects Letter Circulating About Resignation Of Its Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2023 | 07:00 PM

FBR rejects letter circulating about resignation of its commissioner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Saturday categorically rejected a letter, being circulating in a section of social media regarding the resignation of the Commissioner Regional Tax Office (RTO) Rawalpindi.

"It is clarified that it's a fake letter and FBR condemns dissemination of such spurious news intending to undermine the morale of its workforce.

The FBR further reiterates that its officers are committed to the national cause and as always are working beyond their call of duty", the board said on its official Twitter handle.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Social Media Twitter Rawalpindi FBR

Recent Stories

Dubai Police, UAE Hockey Federation sign MoU

Dubai Police, UAE Hockey Federation sign MoU

1 second ago
 Asim Azhar happy as Imran Khan shares his song to ..

Asim Azhar happy as Imran Khan shares his song to show support for female leader ..

25 minutes ago
 Sara Ali Khan shines at Red Sea International film ..

Sara Ali Khan shines at Red Sea International film festival after Cannes debut

40 minutes ago
 Imran Ismail handed over to police on two-day phys ..

Imran Ismail handed over to police on two-day physical remand

1 hour ago
 Alleged audio featuring Imran Khan, US Congresswom ..

Alleged audio featuring Imran Khan, US Congresswoman Maxine Waters goes viral

2 hours ago
 ADAFSA launches ambitious programme for sustainabl ..

ADAFSA launches ambitious programme for sustainable beekeeping and honey product ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.