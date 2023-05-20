FBR rejects letter circulating about resignation of its commissioner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Saturday categorically rejected a letter, being circulating in a section of social media regarding the resignation of the Commissioner Regional Tax Office (RTO) Rawalpindi.

"It is clarified that it's a fake letter and FBR condemns dissemination of such spurious news intending to undermine the morale of its workforce.

The FBR further reiterates that its officers are committed to the national cause and as always are working beyond their call of duty", the board said on its official Twitter handle.