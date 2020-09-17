FBR Seizes 300 cartons of non-duty paid cigarettes

The Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation-Inland Revenue, Lahore Thursday seized 300 (three hundred) cartons of non-duty paid locally manufactured cigarettes of different brands

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation-Inland Revenue, Lahore Thursday seized 300 (three hundred) cartons of non-duty paid locally manufactured cigarettes of different brands.

The seizure was made during raids and searches in different premises situated at District Sheikhupura, said press statement issued by the Federal board of Revenue (FBR), adding that the crackdown against illegal cigarette trade was being conducted in light of the directions of the Director General Dr.

Bashirullah Khan.

The seized cigarettes were of different brands namely Kisan, Classic, OK, Hitler etc, the statement added.

The Directorate of the I & I-IR Lahore has intensified operation against businesses dealing in non-duty paid locally manufactured and counterfeit cigarettes as well as un-registered persons making taxable supplies operating without being registered under the Sales Tax Act, 1990 and Federal Excise Act, 2005 thus causing huge revenue loss to the national exchequer, the statement added.