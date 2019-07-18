UrduPoint.com
FBR To Take Punitive Action Against Under-invoicing Or Mis-declaration Of Imported Goods

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 50 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 11:16 PM

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Syed Shabbar Zaidi Thursday called upon the business community that besides refraining from business in smuggled goods, they should not indulge in under-invoicing or other mis-declarations when getting their imported goods cleared at the ports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Syed Shabbar Zaidi Thursday called upon the business community that besides refraining from business in smuggled goods, they should not indulge in under-invoicing or other mis-declarations when getting their imported goods cleared at the ports.

The importers, their clearing agents and the delinquent staff, if found involved in such practices, would shall be liable to punitive action under the law. The chairman has further urged the traders to refrain from dealing in smuggled goods and has categorically stated that whosoever found involved in any way dealing with sale, purchase or storage of the same would be dealt strictly.

The country was facing problem of securing its economic borders as rampant smuggling not only entails huge revenue losses but also adversely impacts existing industry and future investment.

The prime minister has taken a very serious notice of the situation and has ordered a number of measures to cleanse the society from the menace of smuggling, he added.

The chairman said Pakistan Customs, being the country's leading anti-smuggling organization, has accordingly stepped up enforcement actions in coordination with other law enforcement agencies to make an example of all such notorious elements engaged in smuggling.

