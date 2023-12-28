Open Menu

FCCI President Discusses Exports To Saudi Arabia With Addl Secretary

Sumaira FH Published December 28, 2023 | 04:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Dr Khurram Tariq held a meeting with Rizwan Saeed, additional secretary, middle East Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and reviewed ways and means to enhance exports to Saudi Arabia.

After meeting here on Thursday, the FCCI president stressed the need to enhance exports to Middle Eastern countries in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He said an FCCI delegation was scheduled to perform Umrah, but it has now been linked with the Pakistan single country exhibition, scheduled to be held in Riyadh in February next year.

He said the event could provide the business community of Faisalabad to interact with the credible importers of Saudi Arabia.

He said that Rizwan Saeed had assured that earlier Sialkot Chamber was given an opportunity to play a key role in the exhibition held in Saudi Arabia. However, the ministry of foreign affairs intends that FCCI should play a key role in the scheduled exhibition to give a quantum jump to the Pakistani exports.

Rizwan further assured that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistani ambassador in Saudi Arabia would fully patronise the FCCI to make this exhibition a total success. Saudi Arabia is a net importing country and Pakistan could export anything to this country by cultivating cordial relations with the investors and importers of Saudi Arabia. The Pakistani ambassador would host the FCCI delegation and could also arrange their B2B meetings with the leading Saudi Arabian importers during their stay in the kingdom.

The efforts would also be made to give full protocol to the FCCI delegation in addition to arranging their meetings with the representatives of the Riyadh, Medina and Mecca Chambers, Rizwan added.

Hafiz Shafique Kashif Convener FCCI Standing Committee GCC Region was also present during this meeting.

