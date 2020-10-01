FCCI to continue efforts for handling emerging challenges: FCCI

The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will continue its efforts for handling emerging challenges posed due to global slowdown and domestic volatility, said Chamber President Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will continue its efforts for handling emerging challenges posed due to global slowdown and domestic volatility, said Chamber President Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed.� Addressing an FCCI meeting here on Thursday,� he said that businesses are like life and are not static. "Changes continue to occur every day and we have to take immediate prudent, positive and result oriented measures to make our businesses competitive globally and domestically," he said and added that just two years ago we were facing the issue of cost of doing business.

"The FCCI took up the issue and the electricity rate was fixed at 7.5 cent per unit," he said and added that these rates had once again been enhanced to 9 cent and we must make fresh efforts to bring it down to 7.5 cent. He also pointed out the brewing issue of cotton prices.

"Drastic cut in its production will create severe shortage of raw material for the textile sector," he said and added that cartelization has also multiplied the problems of the business community and we must pressurise the government to enhance cotton production by increasing its area and producing disease resistant and high yielding cotton seeds.