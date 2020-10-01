UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FCCI To Continue Efforts For Handling Emerging Challenges: FCCI

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 05:52 PM

FCCI to continue efforts for handling emerging challenges: FCCI

The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will continue its efforts for handling emerging challenges posed due to global slowdown and domestic volatility, said Chamber President Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will continue its efforts for handling emerging challenges posed due to global slowdown and domestic volatility, said Chamber President Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed.� Addressing an FCCI meeting here on Thursday,� he said that businesses are like life and are not static. "Changes continue to occur every day and we have to take immediate prudent, positive and result oriented measures to make our businesses competitive globally and domestically," he said and added that just two years ago we were facing the issue of cost of doing business.

"The FCCI took up the issue and the electricity rate was fixed at 7.5 cent per unit," he said and added that these rates had once again been enhanced to 9 cent and we must make fresh efforts to bring it down to 7.5 cent. He also pointed out the brewing issue of cotton prices.

"Drastic cut in its production will create severe shortage of raw material for the textile sector," he said and added that cartelization has also multiplied the problems of the business community and we must pressurise the government to enhance cotton production by increasing its area and producing disease resistant and high yielding cotton seeds.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Faisalabad Shortage Electricity Business Chamber Commerce Textile Cotton Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen bids farewell to the Oman's permanent ..

4 minutes ago

FPW Fashion Show December 2020

6 minutes ago

Must be decided how to run these speeches, Shibli ..

9 minutes ago

FAO launches Climate-Smart Agriculture Profile for ..

12 minutes ago

Facebook Introduces New Messaging Features to Inst ..

18 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif wanted confrontation between state in ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.