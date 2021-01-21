Federal govt announces increase of Rs 1.95 per unit in power tariff

(@fidahassanain)

Federal Power Minister Omar Ayub accompanied by Planning Minister Asad Umar says the previous government [PML-N] had made agreements with IPPs which were based on corruption.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 21st, 2021) The federal government announced an increase of Rs1.95 per unit in the power tariff on Thursday.

The announcement was made by Federal Power Minister Omar Ayub during a press conference in Islamabad.

“PML-N government had made agreements with IPPs which were based on corruption,” said Omar Ayub. He said that the government had to pay Rs 1445 billion to these power plants by 2023.

“We are increasing Rs 1.95 instead of 2.95,” he added.