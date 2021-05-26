UrduPoint.com
Federal Govt To Provide Wheat Seeds To GB For Promoting Agriculture: Fakhar Imam

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 07:46 PM

Federal Govt to provide wheat seeds to GB for promoting agriculture: Fakhar Imam

Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Wednesday said the Federal Government would provide certified wheat seed to Gilgit Baltistan in order to enhance its local output for reducing reliance on the Pakistan Agriculture Storage and Service Corporation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Wednesday said the Federal Government would provide certified wheat seed to Gilgit Baltistan in order to enhance its local output for reducing reliance on the Pakistan Agriculture Storage and Service Corporation.

Talking to GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid, who called on him, he said the Federal Government would also help the GB Government to establish its own seed technology for developing seeds as according to its ecological requirements to promote agriculture in that areas.

The minister offered to contribute 5 million tonnes of wheat seed to the GB for next year through the Pakistan Agriculture Research Council to reduce Gilgit Baltistan's dependency on PASSCO supplies of wheat.

Imam said Angora rabbit habitat would also be set up in Gilgit Baltistan by the Federal Government as the GB's weather was more suitable for its production.

Both the sides agreed for taking measures for value addition of trout fish and promotion of its farming as the area possessed huge potential of aquaculture.

Imam undermined the need for proper policy formation to exploit the existing potential of GB in agriculture and livestock sectors to enhance farm income and alleviate poverty.

He said the Federal Government would also help the GB government and provide human and technical help for conducting surveys and research to find out the solutions to reach its potential.

The Gilgit Baltistan, he said, was strategically important area of the country. The soybean cultivation would be introduced in Gilgit Baltistan on trail basis to promote oil-seed production in the areas.

Senior officials of the ministry also suggested for introducing hydroponic farming in Gilgit Baltistan to enhance production of different crops.

Speaking on the occasion, the GB chief minister said the region had best land for agriculture for the production of organic fruit such as Apple, cherry, pine and nuts to explore international markets.

He urged the Federal Government to help the GB Government to establish seed technology in order to help inHe also asked for providing technical assistance to save post harvest losses as 70 percent fruit output wasted due to absence of proper technology.

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.