Federal Minister For Finance And Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Chairs Meeting On Civil Aviation Issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting on Civil Aviation Sector issues.

Federal Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Ex- PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, Advisor to the PM on Establishment Ahad Khan Cheema, Secretary Aviation, Special Secretary Finance, DG Aviation and a senior officer from relevant ministries attended the meeting, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The meeting discussed and deliberated on various issues related to the Civil Aviation sector and suggested pragmatic measures for the resolution of issues to enhance the revenue generation of the country.

