UrduPoint.com

Federal PPRA Hands Over E-Procurement Software To Punjab

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2023 | 09:37 PM

Federal PPRA hands over e-Procurement software to Punjab

Punjab Planning & Development Board (P&D) here on Thursday organized a ceremony wherein Federal Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) handed over e-Procurement software to Punjab PPRA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Punjab Planning & Development board (P&D) here on Thursday organized a ceremony wherein Federal Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) handed over e-Procurement software to Punjab PPRA.

Punjab Chief Secretary/Punjab PPRA Chairperson Zahid Akhtar Zaman was the chief guest at the handing/taking over ceremony for e-Procurement software. On this occasion, the participants were briefed about the key features of the e-Procurement software including the capacity for e-registration, generate e-bid assessment methods, e-planning and e-advertising, accessibility of bid documentation, e-grievance's redressal system, e-invoicing, and others.

Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman appreciated the efforts and instructed to expedite the deployment process of software. He added that Punjab PPRA had initiated e-procurement Project in 2021 for implementation of e-Procurement across Punjab with an objective to strengthen public procurement management system in the province.

This would also improve e-Procurement in departments with the efficiency, transparency, accountability, value for money and business development and would result in substantial savings ranging 5-30 percent of public expenditure in public procurement as reported by different studies, he maintained.

He said that e-Procurement system consisted of web-based solutions which shall accessible by all line departments of Punjab government for end to end procurement activities.

The ceremony was also attended by P&D Board Chairman Dr. Sohail Anwar, Federal PPRA Managing Director Maqbool Ahmed Gondal, Punjab PPRA Managing Director Waqar Azeem, Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) Chairman Faisal Yousaf, e-Governance Director General M. Sajid Latif and other members of relevant departments.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Government Of Punjab Punjab Money All

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Dubai International Boa ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Dubai International Boat Show 2023

10 minutes ago
 Court awards life imprisonment to accused of minor ..

Court awards life imprisonment to accused of minor girl's sexual assault

15 minutes ago
 Concocted story about plot to kill Imran Khan is r ..

Concocted story about plot to kill Imran Khan is ridiculous: Minister for Inform ..

15 minutes ago
 Govt. to take strict action against those making p ..

Govt. to take strict action against those making propaganda against national ins ..

15 minutes ago
 Balochistan a beautiful place where people live wi ..

Balochistan a beautiful place where people live with love and peace : IG Khaliq

15 minutes ago
 HBL sponsored PSL to highlight positive image of P ..

HBL sponsored PSL to highlight positive image of Pakistan: Ali Habib

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.