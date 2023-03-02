Federal PPRA hands over e-Procurement software to Punjab

Punjab Planning & Development Board (P&D) here on Thursday organized a ceremony wherein Federal Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) handed over e-Procurement software to Punjab PPRA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Punjab Planning & Development board (P&D) here on Thursday organized a ceremony wherein Federal Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) handed over e-Procurement software to Punjab PPRA.

Punjab Chief Secretary/Punjab PPRA Chairperson Zahid Akhtar Zaman was the chief guest at the handing/taking over ceremony for e-Procurement software. On this occasion, the participants were briefed about the key features of the e-Procurement software including the capacity for e-registration, generate e-bid assessment methods, e-planning and e-advertising, accessibility of bid documentation, e-grievance's redressal system, e-invoicing, and others.

Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman appreciated the efforts and instructed to expedite the deployment process of software. He added that Punjab PPRA had initiated e-procurement Project in 2021 for implementation of e-Procurement across Punjab with an objective to strengthen public procurement management system in the province.

This would also improve e-Procurement in departments with the efficiency, transparency, accountability, value for money and business development and would result in substantial savings ranging 5-30 percent of public expenditure in public procurement as reported by different studies, he maintained.

He said that e-Procurement system consisted of web-based solutions which shall accessible by all line departments of Punjab government for end to end procurement activities.

The ceremony was also attended by P&D Board Chairman Dr. Sohail Anwar, Federal PPRA Managing Director Maqbool Ahmed Gondal, Punjab PPRA Managing Director Waqar Azeem, Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) Chairman Faisal Yousaf, e-Governance Director General M. Sajid Latif and other members of relevant departments.