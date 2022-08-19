UrduPoint.com

Fertilizers' Dealers Asked To Maintain Business Record

Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2022 | 07:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Director General (DG) Agriculture (Extension) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Jan Mohammad Khan has warned all fertilizer dealers to preserve the record of their sale and purchase for a minimum period of three years, otherwise stern action would be taken against them.

He issued these directives to fertilizer dealers during his surprise visit to Fertilizer Market on Dilzak Road here on Friday.

During the visit, he investigated fertilizer dealers regarding supply of fertilizers, price of Urea, sale and post sale record.

Director Plant Protection, Mohammad Naveed Khan and other officers also accompanied him during the visit.

Jan Mohammad said that the practice of such surprise visits would continue in future and also be extended to the whole province. He expressed zero-tolerance for hoarding and said that their top priority was the provision of maximum relief to the people.

