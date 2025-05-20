FESCO To Launch Vigorous Recovery Campaign From June 2
Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2025 | 10:09 PM
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has decided to launch a vigorous recovery campaign across all eight districts of its FESCO region from June 2, 2025
The FESCO spokesman said here on Tuesday that FESCO officers of Chief Engineer level would supervise the recovery campaign while special duties have also been assigned to the Executive Engineers (XENs) of various divisions.
He further said that recovery campaign would continue till end of current fiscal year and strict and effective action would be taken for recovery of full dues from the defaulters.
He said Chief Engineer Muhammad Saeed would monitor the recovery drive of First Circle, Chief Engineer (P&D) Aamir Mehboob Elahi Second Circle, Faisal Raza Marth Chief Engineer (T&G) Jhang Circle, Shahbaz Mahmood Chief Engineer (TS) Sargodha Circle, Asghar Hussain Qazilbash Chief Engineer (CS) Mianwali Circle while Waqas Baig Chief Engineer Development would supervise the recovery status in Toba Tek Singh Circle.
He said that officers of XEN level would perform special duties during this campaign in various divisions.
Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Muhammad Amir has warned FESCO defaulters to submit their due electricity bills as soon as possible because electricity connections would be detached if they fail to pay FESCO dues.
He also directed the operations and recovery staff to take actions against the defaulters faster and more effective besides checking whether the defaulters have not obtained electricity from neighbors or any other sources after the power cut.
In such cases, the action should also be taken against their facilitators and the recovery campaign would continue on daily basis, he added.
