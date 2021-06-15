UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fitch Revises Up Brent Crude Price Forecast To $63 Per Barrel For 2021

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 11:30 PM

Fitch Revises Up Brent Crude Price Forecast to $63 Per Barrel for 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) Fitch Ratings has announced raising its 2021 price assumptions from $58 to $63 per barrel for Brent crude and from $55 to $60 for WTI.

The agency's prediction for 2022 is $55 per barrel for Brent and $52 for WTI. Fitch also expects both Brent and WTI to be sold in 2023-2024 for $53 and $50 per barrel, respectively.

The company explained the revised estimates by a rebound in prices since the beginning of the year, as well as the market deficit caused by the renewed demand and limited supply from OPEC+ countries.

Fitch notes the rising demand in the first half of 2021 and predicts that it will continue if vaccination is successful and lockdown measures are lifted.

The key factor in the oil supply will be the policy of OPEC+, according to the agency. The planned spike in oil production is expected to meet the current demand, but is not enough to balance the market in the second half of 2021.

At a meeting earlier in the month, OPEC+ decided to maintain the previous parameters of the deal with a view to continuing to boost production in July.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company Oil Price July Market From

Recent Stories

Today PSL 6 Match 24 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Za ..

42 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC’s 1,000th meetin ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Police, municipality team up to enforce law ..

51 minutes ago

NAB court awards 10-year jail to food inspector, R ..

16 minutes ago

Huske off to flying start in first Olympic swimmin ..

16 minutes ago

Pink Residency reference adjourned till June 21

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.