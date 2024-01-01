Open Menu

Five Countries Formally Join BRICS

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Five countries formally join BRICS

The BRICS memberships of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Iran and Ethiopia officially took effect on Monday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) The BRICS memberships of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Iran and Ethiopia officially took effect on Monday.

The countries were invited to join the group in August 2023 after the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, CGTN reported.

Originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, BRICS, an important platform for cooperation among emerging markets and developing countries, has received numerous membership requests in recent years.

APP/asg

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Iran Russia China Egypt Johannesburg Ethiopia Brazil South Africa Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates August Market

Recent Stories

Pakistan, India exchange lists of prisoners in eac ..

Pakistan, India exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody

22 minutes ago
 Nobel winner Yunus convicted in Bangladesh labour ..

Nobel winner Yunus convicted in Bangladesh labour law case

4 minutes ago
 Nobel winner Yunus convicted in Bangladesh labour ..

Nobel winner Yunus convicted in Bangladesh labour law case

4 minutes ago
 Int’l Workshop on `Ethical Research in Clinical ..

Int’l Workshop on `Ethical Research in Clinical Trials’ to be held next mont ..

4 minutes ago
 Muhammad Yunus: Bangladesh's 'banker to the poor'

Muhammad Yunus: Bangladesh's 'banker to the poor'

4 minutes ago
 Mitoma named in Japan's Asian Cup squad desite inj ..

Mitoma named in Japan's Asian Cup squad desite injury

2 minutes ago
Nobel winner Yunus convicted in Bangladesh labour ..

Nobel winner Yunus convicted in Bangladesh labour law case

2 minutes ago
 Persistence pays off as Japan warm up for Asian Cu ..

Persistence pays off as Japan warm up for Asian Cup with win

2 minutes ago
 Election tribunal moved against Nawaz Sharif’s n ..

Election tribunal moved against Nawaz Sharif’s nomination papers for NA-130

2 hours ago
 Which Muslim countries have UK visa free entry thi ..

Which Muslim countries have UK visa free entry this year?

3 hours ago
 Faizabad Sit-in Commission summons Shehbaz Sharif

Faizabad Sit-in Commission summons Shehbaz Sharif

3 hours ago
 Warner retires from ODI cricket, hopes to play 202 ..

Warner retires from ODI cricket, hopes to play 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business