Floods'effects: Prices Of Vegetables Go Up In Balochistan

Published September 05, 2022 | 03:08 PM

Floods'effects: Prices of vegetables go up in Balochistan

The latest reports say that there is shortage of vegetables in several cities including Quetta, Mastung, Machh, and Nushki owing to a drastic decrease in their transportation and thus, the prices have gone up.

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 5th, 2022) The prices of vegetables are going up in Balochistan due to shortage after flash floods damaged the crops in the country and the prices have gone up as a result.

The latest reports say that there is shortage of vegetables in several cities including Quetta, Mastung, Machh, and Nushki owing to a drastic decrease in their transportation.

The vegetables available there are being sold at skyrocketing prices as 1-kilogram onion and potato are available at Rs80, tomatoes at Rs180, ladyfinger at Rs150 to Rs200, eggplant at Rs100, and peas at Rs250 to Rs300.

The government had earlier decided to import onions and tomatoes from Afghanistan and Iran to control soaring prices of the commodities in the country after flooding damaged the crops in the country.

A local private tv reported that another consignment of tomatoes imported from Iran reached Taftan.

Over 21 trailers loaded with tomatoes reached Pakistan via Taftan Border from Iran. The trucks, after clearance, would be sent across the country to end the shortage of tomatoes and other vegetables.

