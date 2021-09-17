UrduPoint.com

Food Group Exports Increases 23.81% In Two Months Of FY 2021-22

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 02:44 PM

Food group exports increases 23.81% in two months of FY 2021-22

Food Group exports from the country during first two months of current financial year increased by 23.81 % as compared the exports of corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Food Group exports from the country during first two months of current financial year increased by 23.81 % as compared the exports of corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-August, 2021, different food commodities worth $661.746 million exported as compared the exports of $543.501 million of same period last year, according the data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

In last two month the exports of commodities that posted positive growth in their respective exports including rice 13.03%, Basmati rice 27.53%, rice others 5.30%, fruits and vegetables 23.49% and 82.88%.

The other commodities which observed positive growth in their exports including tobacco 48.51%, oil seeds, nuts 560.50% and the exports of other food items grew by 81.68% respectively.

However, the exports of fish and fish preparation decreased by 38.99%,meat meat and meat products reduced by 3.93%.

On month on month basis, the exports of food commodities recorded about 48.09 % growth in August, 2021 as compared the exports of same month of last year.

Different food products worth $325.750 million exported in August 2021 as compared the exports of $219.972 million of same month of last year.

In last month, the exports of rice grew by 41.62%, Basmati rice 50.57%, rice others 37.04% and fruits and vegetables 34.50% and vegetables 150.09% respectively.

On the other hand imports of food goods into the country during first two months of current financial year registered about 50.20% growth as food import bill reached to $1.473 billion as against the imports of $980.964 million of same period last year.

