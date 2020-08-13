Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 13 08 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.0035% PA 0.7535% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0869% PA 0.8369% PA
For 12 months 0.2081% PA 1.0831% PA
For 2 Years 0.2081% PA 1.5831% PA
For 3 Years 0.2081% PA 1.8331% PA
For 4 years 0.2081% PA 2.0831% PA
For 5 years 0.2081% PA 2.2081% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 13-08 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1826% PA 0.5674% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1254% PA 0.6246% PA
For 12 Months 0.0366% PA 0.9116% PA
For 2 Years 0.0366% PA 1.4116% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0366% PA 1.6616% PA
For 4 years 0.0366% PA 1.9116% PA
For 5 years 0.0366% PA 2.0366% PA
EURO VALUE 13 08 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2467% PA 0.9967% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2207% PA 0.9707% PA
For 12 Months 0.1036% PA 0.9786% PA
For 2 Years 0.1036% PA 1.4786% PA
For 3 Years 0.1036% PA 1.7286% PA
For 4 years 0.1036% PA 1.9786% PA
For 5 years 0.1036% PA 2.1036% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 13 08 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1985% PA 0.5515% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2227% PA 0.5273% PA
For 12 Months 0.1430% PA 0.7320% PA
For 2 Years 0.1430% PA 1.2320% PA
For 3 Years 0.1430% PA 1.4820% PA
For 4 Years 0.1430% PA 1.7320% PA
For 5 years 0.1430% PA 1.8570% PA