KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 13 08 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.0035% PA 0.7535% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0869% PA 0.8369% PA

For 12 months 0.2081% PA 1.0831% PA

For 2 Years 0.2081% PA 1.5831% PA

For 3 Years 0.2081% PA 1.8331% PA

For 4 years 0.2081% PA 2.0831% PA

For 5 years 0.2081% PA 2.2081% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 13-08 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1826% PA 0.5674% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1254% PA 0.6246% PA

For 12 Months 0.0366% PA 0.9116% PA

For 2 Years 0.0366% PA 1.4116% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0366% PA 1.6616% PA

For 4 years 0.0366% PA 1.9116% PA

For 5 years 0.0366% PA 2.0366% PA

EURO VALUE 13 08 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2467% PA 0.9967% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2207% PA 0.9707% PA

For 12 Months 0.1036% PA 0.9786% PA

For 2 Years 0.1036% PA 1.4786% PA

For 3 Years 0.1036% PA 1.7286% PA

For 4 years 0.1036% PA 1.9786% PA

For 5 years 0.1036% PA 2.1036% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 13 08 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1985% PA 0.5515% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2227% PA 0.5273% PA

For 12 Months 0.1430% PA 0.7320% PA

For 2 Years 0.1430% PA 1.2320% PA

For 3 Years 0.1430% PA 1.4820% PA

For 4 Years 0.1430% PA 1.7320% PA

For 5 years 0.1430% PA 1.8570% PA