Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, Nov 25 (Pakistan Point news - 25th Nov, 2020 ): The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 25 11 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0435% PA 0.7065% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0037% PA 0.7538% PA
For 12 months 0.0856% PA 0.9606% PA
For 2 Years 0.0856% PA 1.4606% PA
For 3 Years 0.0856% PA 1.7106% PA
For 4 years 0.0856% PA 1.9606% PA
For 5 years 0.0856% PA 2.0856% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 25 11 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2041% PA 0.5459% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1861% PA 0.5639% PA
For 12 Months -0.1151% PA 0.7599% PA
For 2 Years -0.
1151% PA 1.2599% PA
For 3 Years -0.1151% PA 1.5099% PA
For 4 years -0.1151% PA 1.7599% PA
For 5 years -0.1151% PA 1.8849% PA
EURO VALUE 25 11 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2927% PA 1.0427% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2701% PA 1.0201% PA
For 12 Months 0.2199% PA 1.0949% PA
For 2 Years 0.2199% PA 1.5949% PA
For 3 Years 0.2199% PA 1.8449% PA
For 4 years 0.2199% PA 2.0949% PA
For 5 years 0.2199% PA 2.2199% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 25 11 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1478% PA 0.6022% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1882% PA 0.5618% PA
For 12 Months 0.2008% PA 0.6742% PA
For 2 Years 0.2008% PA 1.1742% PA
For 3 Years 0.2008% PA 1.4242% PA
For 4 Years 0.2008% PA 1.6742% PA
For 5 years 0.2008% PA 1.7992% PA