KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :KARACHI, Nov 25 (Pakistan Point news - 25th Nov, 2020 ): The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 25 11 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0435% PA 0.7065% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0037% PA 0.7538% PA

For 12 months 0.0856% PA 0.9606% PA

For 2 Years 0.0856% PA 1.4606% PA

For 3 Years 0.0856% PA 1.7106% PA

For 4 years 0.0856% PA 1.9606% PA

For 5 years 0.0856% PA 2.0856% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 25 11 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2041% PA 0.5459% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1861% PA 0.5639% PA

For 12 Months -0.1151% PA 0.7599% PA

For 2 Years -0.

1151% PA 1.2599% PA

For 3 Years -0.1151% PA 1.5099% PA

For 4 years -0.1151% PA 1.7599% PA

For 5 years -0.1151% PA 1.8849% PA

EURO VALUE 25 11 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2927% PA 1.0427% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2701% PA 1.0201% PA

For 12 Months 0.2199% PA 1.0949% PA

For 2 Years 0.2199% PA 1.5949% PA

For 3 Years 0.2199% PA 1.8449% PA

For 4 years 0.2199% PA 2.0949% PA

For 5 years 0.2199% PA 2.2199% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 25 11 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1478% PA 0.6022% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1882% PA 0.5618% PA

For 12 Months 0.2008% PA 0.6742% PA

For 2 Years 0.2008% PA 1.1742% PA

For 3 Years 0.2008% PA 1.4242% PA

For 4 Years 0.2008% PA 1.6742% PA

For 5 years 0.2008% PA 1.7992% PA