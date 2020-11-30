Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :: The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 30 11 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0256% PA 0.7244% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0050% PA 0.7550% PA
For 12 months 0.0830% PA 0.9580% PA
For 2 Years 0.0830% PA 1.4580% PA
For 3 Years 0.0830% PA 1.7080% PA
For 4 years 0.0830% PA 1.9580% PA
For 5 years 0.0830% PA 2.0830% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 30 11 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2081% PA 0.5419% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1878% PA 0.5623% PA
For 12 Months -0.1183% PA 0.7568% PA
For 2 Years -0.1183% PA 1.2568% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1183% PA 1.5068% PA
For 4 years -0.1183% PA 1.7568% PA
For 5 years -0.1183% PA 1.8818% PA
EURO VALUE 30 11 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2964% PA 1.0464% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2649% PA 1.0149% PA
For 12 Months 0.2269% PA 1.1019% PA
For 2 Years 0.2269% PA 1.6019% PA
For 3 Years 0.2269% PA 1.8519% PA
For 4 years 0.2269% PA 2.1019% PA
For 5 years 0.2269% PA 2.2269% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 30 11 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1338% PA 0.6162% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1858% PA 0.5642% PA
For 12 Months 0.1990% PA 0.6760% PA
For 2 Years 0.1990% PA 1.1760% PA
For 3 Years 0.1990% PA 1.4260% PA
For 4 Years 0.1990% PA 1.6760% PA
For 5 years 0.1990% PA 1.8010% PA