KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 19-04 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0603% PA 0.6898% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0324% PA 0.7176% PA

For 12 months 0.0378% PA 0.9128% PA

For 2 Years 0.0378% PA 1.4128% PA

For 3 Years 0.0378% PA 1.6628% PA

For 4 years 0.0378% PA 1.9128% PA

For 5 years 0.0378% PA 2.0378% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 19 04 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1668% PA 0.5833% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1420% PA 0.6080% PA

For 12 Months -0.0903% PA 0.7848% PA

For 2 Years -0.0903% PA 1.2848% PA

For 3 Years -0.

0903% PA 1.5348% PA

For 4 years -0.0903% PA 1.7848% PA

For 5 years -0.0903% PA 1.9098% PA

EURO VALUE 19 04 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2947% PA 1.0447% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2749% PA 1.0249% PA

For 12 Months 0.2487% PA 1.1237% PA

For 2 Years 0.2487% PA 1.6237% PA

For 3 Years 0.2487% PA 1.8737% PA

For 4 years 0.2487% PA 2.1237% PA

For 5 years 0.2487% PA 2.2487% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 19-04 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1773% PA 0.5727% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2005% PA 0.5495% PA

For 12 Months -0.1983% PA 0.6767% PA

For 2 Years -0.1983% PA 1.1767% PA

For 3 Years -0.1983% PA 1.4267% PA

For 4 Years -0.1983% PA 1.6767% PA

For 5 years -0.1983% PA 1.8017% PA