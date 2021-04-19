Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 19-04 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0603% PA 0.6898% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0324% PA 0.7176% PA
For 12 months 0.0378% PA 0.9128% PA
For 2 Years 0.0378% PA 1.4128% PA
For 3 Years 0.0378% PA 1.6628% PA
For 4 years 0.0378% PA 1.9128% PA
For 5 years 0.0378% PA 2.0378% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 19 04 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1668% PA 0.5833% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1420% PA 0.6080% PA
For 12 Months -0.0903% PA 0.7848% PA
For 2 Years -0.0903% PA 1.2848% PA
For 3 Years -0.
0903% PA 1.5348% PA
For 4 years -0.0903% PA 1.7848% PA
For 5 years -0.0903% PA 1.9098% PA
EURO VALUE 19 04 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2947% PA 1.0447% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2749% PA 1.0249% PA
For 12 Months 0.2487% PA 1.1237% PA
For 2 Years 0.2487% PA 1.6237% PA
For 3 Years 0.2487% PA 1.8737% PA
For 4 years 0.2487% PA 2.1237% PA
For 5 years 0.2487% PA 2.2487% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 19-04 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1773% PA 0.5727% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2005% PA 0.5495% PA
For 12 Months -0.1983% PA 0.6767% PA
For 2 Years -0.1983% PA 1.1767% PA
For 3 Years -0.1983% PA 1.4267% PA
For 4 Years -0.1983% PA 1.6767% PA
For 5 years -0.1983% PA 1.8017% PA