Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 09:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 04-08-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1263% PA 0.6238% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0934% PA 0.6566% PA
For 12 months -0.0176% PA 0.8574% PA
For 2 Years -0.0176% PA 1.3574% PA
For 3 Years -0.0176% PA 1.6074% PA
For 4 years -0.0176% PA 1.8574% PA
For 5 years -0.0176% PA 1.9824% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 04-08-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1789% PA 0.5711% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1614% PA 0.5886% PA
For 12 Months 0.0639% PA 0.8111% PA
For 2 Years 0.0639% PA 1.3111% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0639% PA 1.5611% PA
For 4 years 0.0639% PA 1.8111% PA
For 5 years 0.0639% PA 1.9361% PA
EURO VALUE 04-08-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3086% PA 1.0586% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2766% PA 1.0266% PA
For 12 Months 0.2490% PA 1.1240% PA
For 2 Years 0.2490% PA 1.6240% PA
For 3 Years 0.2490% PA 1.8740% PA
For 4 years 0.2490% PA 2.1240% PA
For 5 years 0.2490% PA 2.2490% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 04-08-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1492% PA 0.6008% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1863% PA 0.5637% PA
For 12 Months -0.1973% PA 0.6777% PA
For 2 Years -0.1973% PA 1.1777% PA
For 3 Years -0.1973% PA 1.4277% PA
For 4 Years -0.1973% PA 1.6777% PA
For 5 years -0.1973% PA 1.8027% PA