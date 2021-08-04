KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 04-08-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1263% PA 0.6238% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0934% PA 0.6566% PA

For 12 months -0.0176% PA 0.8574% PA

For 2 Years -0.0176% PA 1.3574% PA

For 3 Years -0.0176% PA 1.6074% PA

For 4 years -0.0176% PA 1.8574% PA

For 5 years -0.0176% PA 1.9824% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 04-08-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1789% PA 0.5711% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1614% PA 0.5886% PA

For 12 Months 0.0639% PA 0.8111% PA

For 2 Years 0.0639% PA 1.3111% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0639% PA 1.5611% PA

For 4 years 0.0639% PA 1.8111% PA

For 5 years 0.0639% PA 1.9361% PA

EURO VALUE 04-08-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3086% PA 1.0586% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2766% PA 1.0266% PA

For 12 Months 0.2490% PA 1.1240% PA

For 2 Years 0.2490% PA 1.6240% PA

For 3 Years 0.2490% PA 1.8740% PA

For 4 years 0.2490% PA 2.1240% PA

For 5 years 0.2490% PA 2.2490% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 04-08-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1492% PA 0.6008% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1863% PA 0.5637% PA

For 12 Months -0.1973% PA 0.6777% PA

For 2 Years -0.1973% PA 1.1777% PA

For 3 Years -0.1973% PA 1.4277% PA

For 4 Years -0.1973% PA 1.6777% PA

For 5 years -0.1973% PA 1.8027% PA