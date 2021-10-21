Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 21 10 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.1205% PA 0.6295% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0825% PA 0.6675% PA
For 12 months 0.0421% PA 0.9171% PA
For 2 Years 0.0421% PA 1.4171% PA
For 3 Years 0.0421% PA 1.6671% PA
For 4 years 0.0421% PA 1.9171% PA
For 5 years 0.0421% PA 2.0421% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 21 10 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.0341% PA 0.7159% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1693% PA 0.9193% PA
For 12 Months 0.4780% PA 1.3530% PA
For 2 Years 0.4780% PA 1.8530% PA
For 3 Years 0.
4780% PA 2.1030% PA
For 4 years 0.4780% PA 2.3530% PA
For 5 years 0.4780% PA 2.4780% PA
EURO VALUE 21 10 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3200% PA 1.0700% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2846% PA 1.0346% PA
For 12 Months 0.2316% PA 1.1066% PA
For 2 Years 0.2316% PA 1.6066% PA
For 3 Years 0.2316% PA 1.8566% PA
For 4 years 0.2316% PA 2.1066% PA
For 5 years 0.2316% PA 2.2316% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 21 10 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1668% PA 0.5832% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1860% PA 0.5640% PA
For 12 Months 0.1895% PA 0.6855% PA
For 2 Years 0.1895% PA 1.1855% PA
For 3 Years 0.1895% PA 1.4355% PA
For 4 Years 0.1895% PA 1.6855% PA
For 5 years 0.1895% PA 1.8105% PA