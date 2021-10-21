(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 21 10 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.1205% PA 0.6295% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0825% PA 0.6675% PA

For 12 months 0.0421% PA 0.9171% PA

For 2 Years 0.0421% PA 1.4171% PA

For 3 Years 0.0421% PA 1.6671% PA

For 4 years 0.0421% PA 1.9171% PA

For 5 years 0.0421% PA 2.0421% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 21 10 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.0341% PA 0.7159% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1693% PA 0.9193% PA

For 12 Months 0.4780% PA 1.3530% PA

For 2 Years 0.4780% PA 1.8530% PA

For 3 Years 0.

4780% PA 2.1030% PA

For 4 years 0.4780% PA 2.3530% PA

For 5 years 0.4780% PA 2.4780% PA

EURO VALUE 21 10 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3200% PA 1.0700% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2846% PA 1.0346% PA

For 12 Months 0.2316% PA 1.1066% PA

For 2 Years 0.2316% PA 1.6066% PA

For 3 Years 0.2316% PA 1.8566% PA

For 4 years 0.2316% PA 2.1066% PA

For 5 years 0.2316% PA 2.2316% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 21 10 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1668% PA 0.5832% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1860% PA 0.5640% PA

For 12 Months 0.1895% PA 0.6855% PA

For 2 Years 0.1895% PA 1.1855% PA

For 3 Years 0.1895% PA 1.4355% PA

For 4 Years 0.1895% PA 1.6855% PA

For 5 years 0.1895% PA 1.8105% PA